Affordable housing project on Maui opens additional units for seniors in need

A man accused of a hate crime spree in New York was recently in trouble with the law in Honolulu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:22 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Michael Victorino toured a new affordable housing development in Kahului on Friday.

The Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation finished Phase 2 of Kahului Lani, which adds 84 units to the building — for a total of 165 senior rental units.

The housing is available to residents 55 years old and over who earn 60% or less of the median income.

“This is the reality that I dreamed of. We need to do more of this all over Maui County. This is the kind of situation I think will work real well for our people,” Victorino said.

Aside from this project, Catholic charities said it plans to develop 178 affordable family units on a nearby 5 acre property that once hosted the Maui Swap Meet.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

