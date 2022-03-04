Tributes
Maui house fire causes more than $400,000 in damage

Maui firefighters are working to determine the cause of a blaze at a cottage in Kula on Thursday morning.
Maui firefighters are working to determine the cause of a blaze at a cottage in Kula on Thursday morning.(Maui Fire Department)
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters are working to determine the cause of a blaze at a cottage in Kula on Thursday morning.

The fire at the 600-square-foot cottage started around 7:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible at the home. There were no occupants at the cottage when the fire started, but two residents have been displaced.

They were being assisted by the American Red Cross of Hawaii.

Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished by 10 a.m.

Damage to the home and its contents was estimated at $400,000.

There were no reports of injuries.

