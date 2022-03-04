Tributes
Judge reduces bail for Hawaii Island child porn suspect

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona judge Thursday reduced bail for a 20-year-old man accused of producing child pornography and threatening to release it.

Hawaii County prosecutors said Elgin Marcos was charged with promoting child abuse and violation of privacy. This stems from an incident involving a minor in November 2021.

In his initial appearance on Thursday, the court reduced his bail from $25,000 to $10,000 despite prosecutors’ objections.

If convicted, Marcos faces up to 25 years in prison.

He’s due back in court on Monday.

