After 36 years, Kobe Steak House Maui to close for good

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 36 years in business, Kobe Steak House Maui is closing their doors for good.

In a post online, the family announced the closure this week, saying the business has been unsuccessful in hiring staff amid economic challenges.

“We are eternally grateful for the years of patronage, love, and support weʻve had. We couldnʻt have lasted this long without all of you,” the post said.

The family also said they are looking for a buyer for the restaurant, or another business interested in moving into their Lahaina location.

“This is not the end, this is only the beginning. When one door closes, another one opens,” the post continued.

This is the latest notable business closure on Maui. This week on Oahu, M by Jeremy Shigekane, formerly known as Chef Mavro, also announced their permanent closure.

