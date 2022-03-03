Wahine basketball looks to clinch Big West Conference in regular season finale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team closes out the regular season this weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Wahine go into the weekend as the top team in the Big West Conference, now in control of their own destiny with a chance to finish as the regular season champions, while also snagging the No. 1 seed going into the conference tournament.

“To be able to take care of business in front of our fans and the state of Hawaii, in the Stan Sheriff, you know I don’t know the emotions that are going to bubble up.” Head coach Laura Beeman told reporters. “You know if that happens Thursday night if we get a little help or Saturday night if we take care of our business, but you want to be in the driver’s seat, that’s absolutely what we told these girls all along.”

First up for the ‘Bows is a meeting with Cal State Northridge on Thursday, the two teams meeting earlier in the season with UH coming out with the 76-67 victory.

Despite already besting the Matadors this year, the players say they play with a next game up mentality.

“I think it’s a great position to be in, our team always focuses on the next game is the most important game and so with that we’ll be taking that mentality to CSUN on Thursday and then against Santa Barbara on Saturday.” UH forward Kallin Spiller said.

Saturday’s season finale will also serve as senior night, the Wahine saying aloha to one of their key pillars on the team Amy Atwell.

The Australian forward has been in Manoa for the last six years, however UH’s all time three point shooter is not getting caught up in the emotions of Senior week, instead treating it as business as usual.

“Yeah I’ve tried not to think about it so much, cause it just is what it is, last two home games, I have my family here on island, so they’ve kind of been a good distraction to keep my mind off it a little bit.” Atwell said. “I think it’s more focusing on regular season championship and getting ready for the tournament right now.”

Due to multiple cancellations in the Big Wes, this years standings are decided by win percentage, so if the wahine win out this weekend, it would guarantee them the regular season crown and the No. 1 seed in the Big West tournament.

Tip off on Thursday is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

This weekend is also keiki night for both games, kids from four years old to seniors in high school can get into the Stan for free.

