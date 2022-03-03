Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighter pulls dog from icy pond in Colorado

Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond in Colorado.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:38 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Colorado firefighter is praised a hero after saving a dog who got stuck in an icy pond on Wednesday.

It happened after the pup, named Daisy, escaped from her owner’s backyard.

A fire crew showed up on the scene and immediately jumped into action.

A crew member identified only as ‘Firefighter Bradberry’ threw on an ice suit and made his way into the water.

Daisy had her front legs on the ice, but her back half was stuck in the frigid water.

Bradberry got her loose from the ice and pulled her to safety.

The fire department posted about the incident on Facebook noting that Daisy’s owners did the right thing by calling authorities and not trying to save her on their own.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
The collapse of the home at 59-181 Ke Nui Rd. has left other North Shore beachfront owners on...
‘We need help’: North Shore home collapse has neighbors on edge

Latest News

Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
‘We had a lot to talk about’: Teen meets 92-year-old pandemic pen pal in hospice
Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
Teen visits 92-year-old pen pal in hospice care
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
Despite criticism from former commanders, MPD chief stands by changes to training, staffing
A raised crosswalk slows down traffic on Kalihi Street.
Motorists may find them a hassle, but experts say traffic calming measures will save lives
The White House announced a new plan to manage the coronavirus and halt any incoming new...
White House reveals new plan to manage COVID-19