Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover

Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during a sleepover. (SOURCE: WTHR)
By Dustin Grove
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) – Police in Indiana described what they say happened to a 12-year-old girl at a sleepover as “beyond bullying.”

Two other 12-year-old girls have been arrested because of it, with more charges possible.

Veteran officers with the Logansport Police Department say this is the first time they’ve dealt with something like this.

Sgt. Dan Frye says he could not go into detail but called it “beyond bullying” what the 12-year-old girl allegedly endured during a sleepover last weekend .

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to watch some of the video, and it’s a good thing that we have some video, but it’s unpleasant to watch,” he said.

Family members say two other 12-year-old girls held her down, burned her and cut part of her hair.

Police say they arrested the pair, and the Cass County prosecutor told the Pharos Tribune one of them is accused so far of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement and intimidation.

Police can’t say much else at this point because it’s a juvenile case, one they call “memorable for all the wrong reasons.”

“You know, what we can do that day is simply give the girl a hug and apologize to her that she had to deal with this, and we’re going to do everything we can in our power to see that justice is served,” Frye said.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions in this case. Police are continuing to investigate and say more charges or the juvenile equivalent of criminal charges could eventually be filed. They are also asking for anyone with information on the case to reach out.

Police are working on additional warrants to get more cell phone video.

One of the suspects was released to her parents following her arrest Saturday. The other teen remains in custody, formally charged with the juvenile equivalents of battery and criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M by Jeremy Shigekane, formerly known as Chef Mavro, announced Wednesday that it is closing its...
Another longtime Honolulu restaurant closes due to COVID
Witness photos show the vehicle on its side in Waipahu Wednesday.
Loved ones identify woman killed in rollover SUV crash in Waipahu
Honolulu police arrested a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk who asked her...
Suspect accused of assaulting clerk over mask arrested while trying to flee state
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.
Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

File photo of Downtown Honolulu
Many stick with working from home, even as COVID cases, restrictions wane
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Russia reports cease-fire in 2 Ukraine areas for evacuations
Many stick with working from home, even as COVID cases, restrictions wane
Many stick with working from home, even as COVID cases, restrictions wane
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4,...
Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responds to allegations he has fled Ukraine, saying he is still...
Zelenskyy says he's in Kyiv, hasn't fled Ukraine