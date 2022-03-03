Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Medical Examiner has released the identity of the father and son found dead in a Waialua home in an apparent murder-suicide Monday.

The father was identified as 37-year-old Dexter Blue-Lorenzo, and his son was named as 3-year-old Dexter Blue-Lorenzo Jr.

A GoFundMe account set up to help offset young DJ’s funeral costs said, “He loved anything to do with the ocean. He loved playing on the sand with his siblings.”

The gruesome discovery of his body along with his father’s was made around 9 a.m. after police were dispatched in response to an “argument type” 911 call.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots that morning.

HPD said the two died from what appeared to be single gunshot wounds. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

So far, the online fundraiser has brought in over $15,200.

