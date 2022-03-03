Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.
Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.(GoFundMe Account)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Medical Examiner has released the identity of the father and son found dead in a Waialua home in an apparent murder-suicide Monday.

The father was identified as 37-year-old Dexter Blue-Lorenzo, and his son was named as 3-year-old Dexter Blue-Lorenzo Jr.

A GoFundMe account set up to help offset young DJ’s funeral costs said, “He loved anything to do with the ocean. He loved playing on the sand with his siblings.”

Click here for details.

The gruesome discovery of his body along with his father’s was made around 9 a.m. after police were dispatched in response to an “argument type” 911 call.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots that morning.

HPD said the two died from what appeared to be single gunshot wounds. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

So far, the online fundraiser has brought in over $15,200.

Read a previous report: HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
The collapse of the home at 59-181 Ke Nui Rd. has left other North Shore beachfront owners on...
‘We need help’: North Shore home collapse has neighbors on edge

Latest News

Honolulu Police Officers
Amid staffing shortages, HPD eyes 12-hour shifts for patrol officers
HNN
HPD, union eye changes to patrol units in a bid to address staffing shortages
Even as COVID cases decline, experts say the virus will still be around for quite some time and...
Hawaii-made rapid COVID test gets emergency FDA approval
Mold under the sink of a Ford Island home.
Families dealing with tainted water in military housing return to find a new problem
Witness photos show the vehicle on its side in Waipahu Wednesday.
Rollover SUV crash in Waipahu leaves 63-year-old passenger dead, driver seriously injured