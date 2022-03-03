‘This is Now’: Investigation seeks to gauge TikTok’s impacts on health

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - TikTok is the focus of a new investigation, into its impact on the mental and physical health of its users. At least eight states are involved in this probe.

Some experts believe the technology that drives TikTok and other social media sites can promote depression, eating disorders, and drug abuse in children and teenagers.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.