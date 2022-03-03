Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘This is Now’: Investigation seeks to gauge TikTok’s impacts on health

TikTok is the focus of a new investigation, into its impact on the mental and physical health of its users. At least eight states are involved in this probe.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - TikTok is the focus of a new investigation, into its impact on the mental and physical health of its users. At least eight states are involved in this probe.

Some experts believe the technology that drives TikTok and other social media sites can promote depression, eating disorders, and drug abuse in children and teenagers.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M by Jeremy Shigekane, formerly known as Chef Mavro, announced Wednesday that it is closing its...
Another longtime Honolulu restaurant closes due to COVID
Witness photos show the vehicle on its side in Waipahu Wednesday.
Loved ones identify woman killed in rollover SUV crash in Waipahu
Honolulu police arrested a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk who asked her...
Suspect accused of assaulting clerk over mask arrested while trying to flee state
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.
Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

‘This is Now’: Will spring break boost Hawaii tourism arrivals?
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
‘This is Now’: It’s Spring Break for much of the mainland, will it impact tourism in Hawaii?
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 102: ‘The Tonga Sisters’ ask for help with disaster relief
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
‘This is Now’: TikTok focus of investigation into its impact on health