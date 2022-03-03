Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women

NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:07 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City.

Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday.

The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57.

The suspect was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women Sunday evening. (Source: WCBS, NYPD, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M by Jeremy Shigekane, formerly known as Chef Mavro, announced Wednesday that it is closing its...
Another longtime Honolulu restaurant closes due to COVID
Witness photos show the vehicle on its side in Waipahu Wednesday.
Loved ones identify woman killed in rollover SUV crash in Waipahu
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.
Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD: Man was standing in middle of road before being fatally hit by car in Salt Lake

Latest News

Newly-reopened driving range at Ala Wai Golf Course sports several upgrades
Newly-reopened driving range at Ala Wai Golf Course sports several upgrades
Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out early Friday at the former Uncle Billy’s...
Firefighters: Squatters appear to have started blaze at abandoned Hilo hotel
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook, Twitter
A Colorado family's plan to adopt three sisters from Ukraine has been put on hold.
Adoption process stalled for Colorado family hoping to provide new home for three Ukrainian girls
A Colorado family's plan to adopt three sisters from Ukraine has been put on hold.
Adoption process stalled for Colorado family hoping to provide new home to three Ukrainian girls