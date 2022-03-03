As new businesses move in and tourists return, Kailua tries to preserve its small-town feel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before the pandemic, Kailua was struggling with overtourism. Then during the state’s tourism shutdown, the town’s local businesses struggled to stay afloat.

Now residents and merchants alike are worried about what the future holds ― and want to make sure a post-pandemic Kailua strikes a balance between tourism and the community’s unique flavor.

“What makes Kailua special is the sense of community,” said resident Camille Slagle. “Growing up in Kailua, I have been able to meet so many people who have turned into ohana.”

Since the pandemic, Kailua has lost at least six businesses, including several popular ones. They include Crepes Na Ka Oi, Pali Lanes, Guava shop, Paradise Soccer Club, Blue Bubble Creamery, and Kailua Moon.

Some worry other businesses could follow.

“The biggest challenge we had over these past two years was survival,” said Kakay Tarvyd, former owner of Crepes Na Ka Oi.

The business closed its doors in November 2021. Tarvyd said the main reason was staffing shortages, but added COVID restrictions were also tough on her bottom line.

“In the very beginning (of the pandemic) it was almost as though there were so many different restrictions every week, that it became difficult to keep up with,” she said.

With the closures of Kailua businesses, residents are left pondering who will fill their storefronts.

Alexander & Baldwin, a significant developer and property owner in Kailua, said there are lots of reasons to be optimistic about the future of the town.

In a statement, the company said: “We are pleased to share several new merchants will open at our shopping centers in Kailua, most small and/or local, in the coming months. These include Cornerstone Chiropractic, Gillia Boutique, Hikina Piercing, Paia Fish Market, and Cariloha.”

Alexander & Baldwin noted other small businesses, like Sunrise Shack, have opened over the last year.

Pali Lanes closed in June 2021 and a new business hasn't yet moved into the property. (Hawaii News Now)

One big concern residents have is what business will move in where Pali Lanes used to be. The bowling alley closed in June 2021, despite longtime efforts to keep it open.

Danny Casler, the creator of the popular MyKailua Facebook page, said in the wake of Pali Lanes’ departure many residents are “trying to push something that we can have outdoor and indoor experiences with the Kailua community, and bring families together.”

He added he was sad to see Pali Lanes go. “I have no idea why they (Alexander & Baldwin) would allow a family-friendly facility like that to remain closed,” Casler said.

On the issue, Alexander & Baldwin said, “There are no updates to share regarding Pali Lanes.”

