HPD: Man was standing in middle of road before being fatally hit by car in Salt Lake

Your top local headlines for March 3, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car in the Salt Lake area on Wednesday night, Honolulu police said.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Camp Catlin Road.

Police said the man was standing in the middle of the road when he was struck by a car traveling in the westbound direction.

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.

The 65-year-old driver was not injured.

HPD said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Police are continuing to investigate.

