Key hearings set for proposal to spend $600M to build homes for thousands of Native Hawaiians

Your top local headlines for March 3, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:08 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Key hearings at the state Capitol are scheduled for a proposal to spend $600 million to build homes for thousands of Native Hawaiians on the waitlist.

The influx of state funding could dramatically reduce the waitlist of 28,000 people, some of whom have been waiting for decades.

The House Finance Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the bill and could hold a vote to send it to the full House.

At a hearing earlier this week, many spoke in favor of the bill, including Kuhio Lewis, of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

“I’m a homesteader, I live on Hawaiian homes and I got my award 12 years ago,” Lewis said. “If it wasn’t for that award, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

“It has provided me amazing opportunities in life, stability, a place for my kids to sleep at night, and this is what you’d be affording thousands of Hawaiians — a shot at life.”

In the state Senate, the Ways and Means Committee will be discussing the companion bill. That hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

