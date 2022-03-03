Tributes
Russian, Belarusian athletes banned from upcoming Ironman events

The governor sets an end date of March 25 for the state's Safe Travels program for Trans-Pacific domestic travelers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ironman Group is banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from all upcoming events this year, including May’s world championship in Kona.

“The Ironman Group stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, our athletes, and their community and condemns the actions dictated by Russian leadership during this deeply troubling international crisis,” the organization said Wednesday, in a news release.

The ban is the latest for Russian and Belarusian athletes across a number of sporting events.

Organizers also said they are ready to assist any Ukrainian athletes registered for upcoming events. Those athletes can reach Ironman’s athlete services team at eu.athleteservices@ironman.com.

