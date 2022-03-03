Here’s how you can help honor King Kamehameha III on his birthday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Community volunteers are being invited to honor King Kamehameha III on his birthday later this month.

The Royal Hawaiian Center is asking people to help string a 20-foot flower lei on March 16 at the Royal Grove from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The revered ali’i lived in that area, known as Helumoa, in the 1830s.

“It’ll be exciting to see all the locals and visitors coming together to help us honor Kamehameha III,” said Royal Hawaiian Center’s Cultural Director Monte McComber. “Royal Hawaiian Center is the perfect location for guests to partake in this cultural tradition as it’s situated around the historical gathering place known as Helumoa, where King Kamehameha III lived during the 1830s.”

The lei will be draped on his statue at Thomas Square on March 17. That ceremony is being coordinated by the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts. Click here for details on their mission.

