Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Here’s how you can help honor King Kamehameha III on his birthday

In Hawaii, communities come together to sew lei to drape on respected statues, like that of...
In Hawaii, communities come together to sew lei to drape on respected statues, like that of King Kamehameha.(Dillon Ancheta (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:29 PM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Community volunteers are being invited to honor King Kamehameha III on his birthday later this month.

The Royal Hawaiian Center is asking people to help string a 20-foot flower lei on March 16 at the Royal Grove from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The revered ali’i lived in that area, known as Helumoa, in the 1830s.

“It’ll be exciting to see all the locals and visitors coming together to help us honor Kamehameha III,” said Royal Hawaiian Center’s Cultural Director Monte McComber. “Royal Hawaiian Center is the perfect location for guests to partake in this cultural tradition as it’s situated around the historical gathering place known as Helumoa, where King Kamehameha III lived during the 1830s.”

The lei will be draped on his statue at Thomas Square on March 17. That ceremony is being coordinated by the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts. Click here for details on their mission.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
The collapse of the home at 59-181 Ke Nui Rd. has left other North Shore beachfront owners on...
‘We need help’: North Shore home collapse has neighbors on edge

Latest News

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
Despite criticism from former commanders, MPD chief stands by changes to training, staffing
A raised crosswalk slows down traffic on Kalihi Street.
Motorists may find them a hassle, but experts say traffic calming measures will save lives
Honolulu Police Officers
Amid staffing shortages, HPD eyes 12-hour shifts for patrol officers
HNN
HPD, union eye changes to patrol units in a bid to address staffing shortages