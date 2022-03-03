Tributes
Hawaii sees 314 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

File photo of COVID testing
File photo of COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 314 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 236,749.

The state also confirmed three additional deaths.

The state’s death toll has risen to 1,344.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 3,211 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

