Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms possible mostly for Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance aloft will bring spotty heavy downpours and a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, especially near the Big Island.

Somewhat stable and mostly dry conditions will prevail Friday through Sunday, as the light background winds gradually become east and southeast.

Chances for rainfall increase Monday as a front is expected to move over the islands.

The current moderate-period northwest swell will continue to gradually subside through Thursday.

A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and, in tandem with the pulse from the northeast, could increase surf to advisory level for north-facing shores on Friday.

A small long-period south swell will taper off through Thursday.

