Episode 17: Nutrition 101

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kainoa Carlson talks with Dr. Jinan Banna, Associate Professor in the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences at University of Hawaii. Dr. Banna specializes in women’s health, weight loss and chronic disease prevention. In this episode she explains what makes a healthy diet, fad diets, tips on losing weight and how to stay on track.

