Episode 17: Nutrition 101

UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast
UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kainoa Carlson talks with Dr. Jinan Banna, Associate Professor in the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences at University of Hawaii. Dr. Banna specializes in women’s health, weight loss and chronic disease prevention. In this episode she explains what makes a healthy diet, fad diets, tips on losing weight and how to stay on track.

