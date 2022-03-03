Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull

Video of the ordeal shows the dad jumping in action to cover his son with his body. (Source: CNN, KMOV, KHOU, CODY HOOKS, DANIELLE STOUT)
By Alex Gibbs, Rissa Shaw and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:20 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier this month to save his son from a raging bull.

Landis Hooks jumped in the ring after seeing his 18-year-old son, Cody, thrown from the bull quickly after leaving the gate at the PRCA rodeo. His son was left unconscious because of the fall.

“All I could think about was just covering him up because he couldn’t cover himself up,” Hooks told KWTX.

Video of the ordeal shows the dad jumping in action to cover his son with his body.

“I’d much rather do that than get in a cage and go cage fighting, I can promise you that,” said Hooks, who used to ride bulls, too.

The video has gone viral since its release, with many commenters calling him a hero and some arguing Hooks should be nominated for “Father of the Year.”

Hooks said he doesn’t think he’s a hero and said he’d do it all again in a heartbeat, even if the bull had done more serious damage.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.
Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting clerk who asked her to put on mask
Officials said the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Palai Street.
Fire investigators say blaze that destroyed Waipahu home was intentionally set
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate

Latest News

The chain plans to open 150 stores in the next five years.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii unveils new prototypes
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
LIVE: Biden signs Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault, Harassment Act of 2021
With at least 1 million refugees fleeing violence, EU offers protected status
Ukrainian cities attacked as refugees flee