Rollover SUV crash in Waipahu leaves 63-year-old passenger dead, driver seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-car crash in Waipahu on Wednesday afternoon left a 63-year-old woman dead and a man in serious condition.

Police said the crash happened on Farrington Highway about 12:38 p.m.

A 74-year-old woman driving a Toyota sedan exited the driveway of the Servco Auto Leeward onto Farrington Highway and was then rear-ended by Lexus SUV.

The SUV rolled over, leaving the 63-year-old female passenger with injuries to her heard. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where she later died.

The 31-year-old male driver sustained injuries to his head and shoulders and was in serious condition.

The 74-year-old driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Police said the two occupants in the SUV did not appear to be wearing seatbelts.

The traffic fatality is the 13th so far this year compared to nine at the same time last year.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

