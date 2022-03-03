Tributes
Another longtime Honolulu restaurant closes for good due to COVID

Your top local headlines for March 3, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another longtime Hawaii business has become a casualty of the pandemic.

M by Jeremy Shigekane, formerly known as Chef Mavro, announced Wednesday that it is closing its doors.

During the pandemic, Chef Jeremy tried many ways to keep the business up and running. He propped up a tent outside in the parking lot to provide outdoor seating and also offered gourmet takeout with sauces like miso yuzu, fresh baked bread and charcuterie.

Chef Jeremy said he wanted to thank all his supporters over the years and he urges everyone to support Hawaii’s local restaurants, farmers, fishermen and other small businesses.

He will continue his other project to feed kids at schools through FoodStart.

Chef Mavro has been a staple in the community for 24 years.

