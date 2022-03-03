Tributes
After COVID demand, Hawaii Foodbank now grappling with rising food, delivery costs

After facing unprecedented need during the pandemic, the Hawaii Foodbank is grappling with another challenge: inflation.
By Casey Lund
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After facing unprecedented need during the pandemic, the Hawaii Foodbank is grappling with another challenge: inflation.

Inflation is hitting the entire country hard, especially families here in the islands.

Rising costs are also making it more challenging for local foodbanks to take care of those in need.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics — and specific to the urban Honolulu Area — shows the rise in cost for all consumer products from January of last year to January of this year is up 6%.

Food donations have been down at Hawaii Foodbank and that means that purchases have increased in order to continue serving families dealing with hunger.

“Before the pandemic, we were purchasing about $400,000 worth of food each year. During the worst months of the pandemic, we were purchasing around $1 million a month,” said Teri Luna, director of product resourcing.

Prices in Honolulu for things like cereals and bakery products are up 9.1%, while meats, poultry, fish, and eggs are up the most at 22%.

To make the situation even more difficult, fuel costs are also on the rise — and that’s what the foodbank has to pay to get donations and people where they need to be to serve the community.

The Hawaii Foodbank says donations are always needed, you can learn about contributing or volunteering by clicking here.

