200,000 vaccine jabs later, vaccination clinic at Blaisdell Center closes up shop

The governor sets an end date of March 25 for the state's Safe Travels program for Trans-Pacific domestic travelers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The vaccination clinic at Blaisdell Center has administered its last shot.

The clinic, run by the Queen’s Health Systems, administered over 200,000 vaccine doses.

It opened in January 2021 and closed up shop Feb. 26.

“What the Queen’s Health Systems and their entire vaccination team has been able to do at the Blaisdell is nothing short of remarkable,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a news release.

“On the busiest day, nearly 3,000 shots were put into people’s arms with a total of over 200,000 vaccines administered in the past 13 months. That translates into thousands of our neighbors across the island being protected from serious illness, hospital stays, and even death.”

The city said the space at the Blaisdell will go back to being used for events.

