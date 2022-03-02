Woman dies after being caught in rip current off Maui shoreline

HANA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman died Tuesday after getting caught in a rip current in waters off Maui, according to local officials.

The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety said emergency crews were dispatched to Hana’s Koki Beach around 2 p.m.

It was reported a woman swimming about 100 yards from shore was caught in a rip current and bystanders brought her to land. They were performing CPR on her until fire and EMS units arrived.

The woman died shortly after. Officials describe her as being in her 20s or 30s, however she has yet to be publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.