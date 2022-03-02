Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Woman dies after being caught in rip current off Maui shoreline

Search & Rescue / HNN File
Search & Rescue / HNN File(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman died Tuesday after getting caught in a rip current in waters off Maui, according to local officials.

The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety said emergency crews were dispatched to Hana’s Koki Beach around 2 p.m.

It was reported a woman swimming about 100 yards from shore was caught in a rip current and bystanders brought her to land. They were performing CPR on her until fire and EMS units arrived.

The woman died shortly after. Officials describe her as being in her 20s or 30s, however she has yet to be publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting clerk who asked her to put on mask
Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.
Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Officials said the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Palai Street.
Fire investigators say blaze that destroyed Waipahu home was intentionally set
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate

Latest News

Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms today, drier weather heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms today, drier conditions heading in for the weekend
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
Despite criticism from former commanders, MPD chief stands by changes to training, staffing
A raised crosswalk slows down traffic on Kalihi Street.
Motorists may find them a hassle, but experts say traffic calming measures will save lives
In Hawaii, communities come together to sew lei to drape on respected statues, like that of...
Here’s how you can help honor King Kamehameha III on his birthday
Honolulu Police Officers
Amid staffing shortages, HPD eyes 12-hour shifts for patrol officers