Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

With COVID rules dropping, things are looking up for Hawaii’s economic recovery

Experts say a full comeback will still take some time.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The end of county-based COVID restrictions impacting businesses is expected to speed up Hawaii’s economic recovery.

But experts say a full comeback will still take some time.

In the middle of the Omicron surge, the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization presented three forecasts in terms of financial impact ― base, pessimistic, and optimistic.

As cases decline and restrictions go away, UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham says we are trending toward a positive forecast.

“People were already beginning to make their adjustments, so the rule changes will help,” Bonham said. “They’ll make it a little bit easier and mostly, it’ll be easier on the businesses. It won’t be as complicated.”

The dropping of restrictions such as Safe Access Oahu represent a hurdle cleared for the state’s restaurant industry.

Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, says he hasn’t decided on whether to drop mask mandate
In dropping Safe Access Oahu, mayor says it’s time to start ‘living with this disease’

Incoming Hawaii Restaurant Association chair Ryan Tanaka says he expects some business to still enforce their own COVID-guidelines, but feels most are ready to move on.

“It’s an individual restaurant owner choice, but the vast majority, I expect to completely sunset any type of vaccination program,” Tanaka said.

“It’s more challenging for staff to have that vaccination check at check-in.”

In a recent report, state forecasters predict a 3.2% jump in economic growth this year. Visitor spending is projected to hit nearly $17 billion, a near 94% recovery from 2019 levels.

Japan recently adjusted its quarantine guidelines for those fully vaccinated and boosted and Bonham says that market is the key to full-recovery.

“There’s still barriers and the real optimistic scenario is when you get full relaxation of international travel restrictions and we’re seeing some of these,” Bonham said.

Despite the move toward optimism, other concerns remain. Among them: The supply chain crisis, rising inflation, and energy crunch worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Global oil prices moved over $100 a barrel Tuesday.

“Once you create the bottleneck, it takes a really long time for it to get cleared out,” Bonham said. “We’re sort of working through that and then we get this extra pile on effect of Russia invading Ukraine and disrupting oil supplies.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting clerk who asked her to put on mask
Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.
Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Officials said the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Palai Street.
Fire investigators say blaze that destroyed Waipahu home was intentionally set
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate

Latest News

Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms today, drier weather heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms today, drier conditions heading in for the weekend
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
Despite criticism from former commanders, MPD chief stands by changes to training, staffing
A raised crosswalk slows down traffic on Kalihi Street.
Motorists may find them a hassle, but experts say traffic calming measures will save lives
In Hawaii, communities come together to sew lei to drape on respected statues, like that of...
Here’s how you can help honor King Kamehameha III on his birthday
Honolulu Police Officers
Amid staffing shortages, HPD eyes 12-hour shifts for patrol officers