‘Waste of taxpayer money’: Some lawmakers oppose protecting coastal properties

One lawmaker says another study won't do any good, and it's clear the problem needs a solution now.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the collapse of a beachfront property into the ocean on the North Shore, some lawmakers said the state should not protect the homes, but rather have them removed from the beach.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources did allow some homeowners to install huge sand bags or other obstructions to reduce erosion, but those permits expired as the situation worsened.

The state said homeowners are supposed to be removing the debris.

‘We need help’: North Shore home collapse has neighbors on edge

Rep. Amy Perruso, who surfs in the area, said the homeowners should pay the cost of moving away from the beach.

“Those structures are still going to fall in the ocean. They’re still going to pose a risk to others, so we have to protect the public good,” Perruso said.

“When it’s clear that the problem needs solving and additional study is not necessary or a study of a particular mechanism that we have already seen has failed is not necessary, then I think further inquiry or study is ludicrous and a waste of taxpayer money.”

Perruso is opposed to a bill proposed by the University of Hawaii and the DLNR to study the effectiveness of so called “beach burritos” on beaches. She said it’s clear they are failing and doing more damage to the shoreline.

