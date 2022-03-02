Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting clerk who asked her to put on mask

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A warrant of arrest has been issued for a 20-year-old woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk who asked her to put on a face mask.

Police identified the suspect as Adrienna Francisco, and said she’s wanted for second-degree assault.

The incident happened Jan. 22 about 5 a.m., when Francisco allegedly walked into the 7-Eleven at McCully Shopping Center without wearing a face mask.

When asked to put on a mask, police said, she attacked a female employee and then fled. Police said the victim sustained “substantial bodily injuries” and was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was described as white, 5-foot-6 and weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Anyone who spots her should call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

