Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting clerk who asked her to put on mask

The governor sets an end date of March 25 for the state's Safe Travels program for Trans-Pacific domestic travelers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A warrant of arrest has been issued for a 20-year-old woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk who asked her to put on a face mask.

Police identified the suspect as Adrienna Francisco, and said she’s wanted for second-degree assault.

The incident happened Jan. 22 about 5 a.m., when Francisco allegedly walked into the 7-Eleven at McCully Shopping Center without wearing a face mask.

When asked to put on a mask, police said, she attacked a female employee and then fled. Police said the victim sustained “substantial bodily injuries” and was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was described as white, 5-foot-6 and weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Anyone who spots her should call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
The collapse of the home at 59-181 Ke Nui Rd. has left other North Shore beachfront owners on...
‘We need help’: North Shore home collapse has neighbors on edge

Latest News

Honolulu Police Officers
Amid staffing shortages, HPD eyes 12-hour shifts for patrol officers
HNN
HPD, union eye changes to patrol units in a bid to address staffing shortages
Even as COVID cases decline, experts say the virus will still be around for quite some time and...
Hawaii-made rapid COVID test gets emergency FDA approval
Mold under the sink of a Ford Island home.
Families dealing with tainted water in military housing return to find a new problem
Witness photos show the vehicle on its side in Waipahu Wednesday.
Rollover SUV crash in Waipahu leaves 63-year-old passenger dead, driver seriously injured