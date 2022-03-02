Tributes
Wahine softball wins 2022 Outrigger Hawaii Invitational

For the first time in over two years, the University of Hawaii softball team hosted a home tournament, winning the 2022 Outrigger Hawaii Invitational.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:24 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in over two years, the University of Hawaii softball team hosted a home tournament, winning the 2022 Outrigger Hawaii Invitational.

The ‘Bows move to 5-5 overall after going 4-1 throughout the tourney.

Hawaii opened the Invitational on Thursday with game against Montana, UH downing the Grizzlies 7-5 with pitcher Chloe Borges earning her first collegiate win allowing just five runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The scoring was throttled by the hot hitting of Maya Nakamura — getting on base 10-straight times with eight hits.

On day two, Hawaii would get a double header split, first fallling to Abilene Christian and then getting a win over North Dakota.

Hawaii would then head into the final day of play with another go around with ACU, the Wahine exacting revenge on the Wildcats to advance to the championship round.

The championship game pitted UH against Montana again and it was the same story, Hawaii downing the Griz 2-0 to win the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational.

UH head into a bye week before hosting the Rainbow Wahine Classic where they will face Power Five opponents in Baylor, California and defending National Champion Oklahoma — OU’s record setting slugger and Hawaii native Jocelyn Alo making her return to the islands.

