Wahine hoops get two-game road sweep to maintain Big West Conference lead

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:46 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team maintained the top spot in the Big West Conference with two wins in their final road trip of the season.

The ‘Bows opening the road trip with a win over Cal State Bakersfield, 75-61 thanks to big nights from UH’s Daejah Phillips and Amy Atwell who both notched a game-high 19 points with Atwell adding a game-high four three-pointers.

On Saturday, Hawaii would cruise past Cal Poly, 73-49 to secure their spot at the top of the Big West ahead of the final two games of the regular season.

Leading the way for UH was Daejah Phillips who had another monster night scoring a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds, while Atwell and Kallin Spiller added 13 points each.

The ‘Bows now have a chance to finish as regular season Champions and the No. 1 seed in the Big West Tournament.

They have a chance to do with with regular season finale set for this weekend with a pair of home games starting with Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

