‘Stand for Hawaii’: Hawaii GOP rallies to kick off 2022 election season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of Hawaii’s Republican Party gathered at the State Capitol Tuesday morning to rally and kickoff the 2022 election year.

New and returning candidates shared their beliefs and hopes for the republican party in Hawaii, which is a deep blue state. Among their main values, holding the government accountable, promoting economic growth and making Hawaii affordable for local families.

Hawaii’s GOP Chair said democrats need to be voted out of office because of corruption, hypocrisy and deafness.

“Democrats have had 60+ years to fix Hawaii’s problems and although they have tried, their ideas are not working. The pandemic exacerbated our problems such as lack of affordable housing, homelessness, drug addiction, the unemployment rate and businesses struggling to stay afloat,” Hawaii GOP Chair Lynn Finnegan said.

Several republicans have already declared their candidacy for Governor including Lynn Mariano, Paul Morgan, former MMA and UFC fighter BJ Penn, and Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

As a party, they rallied on the motto, “Stand for Hawaii” hoping to attract and recruit new members.

“What are we asking you to do? If you are concerned about our local businesses and the people they employ, stand for Hawaii. If you see that government officials are out of touch, stand for Hawaii. If you are concerned about our future, join us and stand for Hawaii,” Finnegan added.

