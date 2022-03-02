Rainbow Warriors basketball get a win on Senior Night over Cal State Bakersfield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team squeezed out a win against Cal State Bakersfield, 62-50 on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After getting a win over Cal Poly on Thursday and a win against the Road Runners, Hawaii moves to 15-9 on the season and just one game out of first place in the Big West Conference.

Despite a slow start, UH would get the win thanks to Kamaka Hepa — who missed Thursday’s game due to personal reasons — notching six points and six rebounds and a big night from Bernardo Da Silva who tallied a game-high 14 points and six rebounds.

Saturday was also Senior Night, Hawaii honoring seniors Jerome Desrosiers, Mate Colina and Junior Madut following the game.

Hawaii closes out the regular season on the road, starting with a game against UC Santa Barbara on Thursday.

The ‘Bows will then go straight to Las Vegas for the Big West Tournament after the conclusion of the regular season.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.