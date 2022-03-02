Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Warriors basketball get a win on Senior Night over Cal State Bakersfield

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team squeezed out a win against Cal State...
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team squeezed out a win against Cal State Bakersfield, 62-50 on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team squeezed out a win against Cal State Bakersfield, 62-50 on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After getting a win over Cal Poly on Thursday and a win against the Road Runners, Hawaii moves to 15-9 on the season and just one game out of first place in the Big West Conference.

Despite a slow start, UH would get the win thanks to Kamaka Hepa — who missed Thursday’s game due to personal reasons — notching six points and six rebounds and a big night from Bernardo Da Silva who tallied a game-high 14 points and six rebounds.

Saturday was also Senior Night, Hawaii honoring seniors Jerome Desrosiers, Mate Colina and Junior Madut following the game.

Hawaii closes out the regular season on the road, starting with a game against UC Santa Barbara on Thursday.

The ‘Bows will then go straight to Las Vegas for the Big West Tournament after the conclusion of the regular season.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman
Traffic records show driver in crash that killed young child, mom has history of speeding
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
In dropping Safe Access Oahu, mayor says it’s time to start ‘living with this disease’
(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate

Latest News

The University of Hawaii baseball team outlasted San Diego State, 8-5 in 15 innings — becoming...
BaseBows outlast San Diego State, 8-5 in longest game in program history
Wahine hoops get two-game road sweep to maintain Big West Conference lead
For the first time in over two years, the University of Hawaii softball team hosted a home...
Wahine softball wins 2022 Outrigger Hawaii Invitational
The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team returned to Queens beach in Waikiki to open the...
BeachBows open season, 2-3 in Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classsic in Waikiki