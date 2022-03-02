Early-morning blaze that destroyed home is latest tragedy for Waipahu family

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Waipahu early Wednesday.

Officials said the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Palai Street. Eleven units staffed with 38 personnel, responded to the blaze.

HFD said two men, a 76-year-old and a 55-year-old, in the home at the time were able to safely evacuate. They were treated by EMS for minor smoke inhalation and chose not to go to the hospital.

Fire investigators said one dog was killed in the blaze and other pets remain unaccounted for.

A two-alarm fire at a home in Waipahu severely damages structure and destroys car parked in garage. (Hawaii News Now)

A woman who lives in the home described the scene, saying she is shocked and devastated.

“I received a call from my husband at like 1:30 a.m. saying the house is on fire and I was like what?” Angel Maposua said.

“I just pulled up and I was just shocked because of how quick it happened, you know? When I pulled up, the flames were all over the garage, garage was sunken in, crackling, things were all just burning up in flames in there.”

Mopusua said this is just the latest tragedy their family has faced after losing a loved one in a fatal shooting in Waipahu in February. She said her daughter’s fiancé, Aigofie Jr. Aigofie, was fatally shot near Honowai Neighborhood Park. Police are still searching for a suspect.

“Tragedy after tragedy,” she said.

“We just recently had a candlelight vigil, which was so nice and everything. We have lost a dear loved one, which was my daughter’s fiancé. I still call him my son. He’s been with us the past eight years.”

Meanwhile, HFD said the fire was extinguished by 2:10 a.m. and said a neighboring home incurred slight fire damage.

Firefighters credited working smoke detectors for alerting the residents. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The cost of damages is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.