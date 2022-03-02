Tributes
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID infections, 7 additional fatalities

The governor sets an end date of March 25 for the state's Safe Travels program for Trans-Pacific domestic travelers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 166 new coronavirus infections and seven additional fatalities on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 236,435.

The state’s death toll has risen to 1,341.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 3,544 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

