Hawaii reports 166 new COVID infections, 7 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 166 new coronavirus infections and seven additional fatalities on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 236,435.

The state’s death toll has risen to 1,341.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 3,544 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.