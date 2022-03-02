Hawaii County to hold hearing to discuss closure of Waipio Valley Access Road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County will be hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss the current closure of Waipio Valley Access Road.

Mayor Mitch Roth signed an emergency proclamation on Feb. 25, closing the road to outsiders due to safety concerns. As part of the new restriction, only residents can use the road while crews work to reduce rockfall and erosion hazards.

A virtual meeting will be open to the public on March 9 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Representatives from the county’s Department of Public Works, Corporation Counsel, the Office of the Mayor, and the Office of Councilmember Heather Kimball will be in attendance.

To join the Zoom meeting, click here. Residents can also join by calling 1-669-254-5252 and enter meeting ID 1608522761#. The passcode is 146034.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.