Forecast: Juicy disturbance getting closer, thunderstorms possible tonight and tomorrow

Forecast: Juicy disturbance moves closer, thunderstorms possible tonight and tomorrow
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:30 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds are expected to persist through the weekend, with northerly winds delivering a cool air mass the next couple of days. A disturbance aloft will bring the potential for unsettled weather Wednesday night into Thursday, with a chance of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms. Stable conditions will briefly develop on Friday and Saturday, as winds gradually become easterly. Chances for spotty heavy showers will increase Sunday into Monday as a front moves over the islands.

The current moderate period northwest swell will drop through Thursday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and could bring surf near advisory thresholds for north facing shores on Friday

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins