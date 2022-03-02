Forecast: Juicy disturbance getting closer, thunderstorms possible tonight and tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds are expected to persist through the weekend, with northerly winds delivering a cool air mass the next couple of days.
A disturbance aloft will bring the potential for unsettled weather Wednesday night into Thursday, with a chance of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms. Stable conditions will briefly develop on Friday and Saturday, as winds gradually become easterly.
Chances for spotty heavy showers will increase Sunday into Monday as a front moves over the islands.
The current moderate period northwest swell will drop through Thursday.
A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and could bring surf near advisory thresholds for north facing shores on Friday
