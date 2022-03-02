Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately

The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.(The Ford Motor Company)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:11 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:44 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ford will split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses to accelerate its adaptation of new technology and the Detroit automaker said Wednesday that its transformation into an EV company is accelerating.

Ford plans a major restructuring with two distinct but strategically interdependent auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

Jim Farley, the chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., will lead the electric division.

“We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e together with Ford Blue’s industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that start-ups can only dream about,” Farley said.

The transformation of the auto industry in just the past year in pursuit of EV technology has been astonishing even to advocates who have pushed for years to put gasoline-powered cars in the rearview window. A handful of start-ups have compiled billions in capital, including heavy funding from traditional automakers.

But those upstarts have neither the funding of traditional automakers, which sell millions of cars each year, nor the ability to build at scale.

Lucid Group and Lordstown Motors, newer arrivals, released disappointing production projections this week, highlighting how difficult it is to secure materials and produce vehicles in massive numbers.

Farley said that the company recognized the need to become more nimble on the technology side with so many competitors entering the market.

“Our legacy organization has been holding us back,” Farley said. “We had to change,”

But Ford is also competing with EV heavyweight Tesla and another traditional automaker, General Motors, which is vowing an even faster transition to electric vehicles. GM went so far as to change its logo, with the ‘m’ in the logo underlined to look more like an electrical plug.

“Is this about winning? 100%,” Farley said. “We want to beat the old players. We want to beat the new players.”

Ford has already charged into the development of electric vehicles with the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup. Ford also operates an EV division in China.

On Wednesday, Ford said that it now expects that half of its vehicles will be electric by 2030. Less than a year ago, the company announced a goal of going 40% electric by then. It also said that it will produce more than 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026, which would represent about a third of its global fleet.

Ford Blue will provide hardware engineering and manufacturing capabilities for the entire company. Ford Model e will develop software and connected vehicle technologies and services.

Both divisions will be run out of Dearborn, Michigan, the automaker’s longtime home. Each will book its profits and losses individually.

Ford anticipates spending $5 billion on electric vehicles this year, including capital expenditures, expense and direct investments.

Farley, in addition to heading Ford Model e, will continue as CEO of Ford Motor Co. The president of Ford’s Americas & International Markets Group, Kumar Galhotra, will become president of Ford Blue. Galhotra said Ford Blue would be the economic engine that would power the electric division forward.

Shares of Ford rose more than 4% before at the opening bell.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.
Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting clerk who asked her to put on mask
Officials said the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Palai Street.
Fire investigators say blaze that destroyed Waipahu home was intentionally set
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
Witness photos show the vehicle on its side in Waipahu Wednesday.
Loved ones identify woman killed in rollover SUV crash in Waipahu

Latest News

A $600 million cash infusion would allow the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to expand the...
Huge DHHL cash infusion could fast track development of nearly 3,000 homes
It has been two weeks since the school got word of the tainted water.
With some schools still unable to use their tap water, BOE takes stand on Red Hill tanks
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 102: ‘The Tonga Sisters’ ask for help with disaster relief
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, a "missing" sign for Mountain Gate, Calif., resident...
Prosecutors: Woman faked kidnapping, defrauded California
Honolulu Police / File image
‘These are all preventable’: After spate of traffic fatalities, first responders urge road safety