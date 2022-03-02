Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beats Russian in tennis match

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine greets the spectators after playing against Anastasia Potapova of...
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine greets the spectators after playing against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their match at the Abierto de Monterrey tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:17 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of a women’s tennis tournament in Mexico after deciding not to boycott the match in the wake of Russia’s invasion of her home country.

Svitolina earlier said she wouldn’t play her opening-round contest at the Monterrey Open against Potapova “nor any other match against Russian or Belarusian tennis players” until tennis’ governing bodies barred competitors from those countries from using any national symbols, colors, flags or anthems.

The International Tennis Federation and the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the top level but without national flags.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.
Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting clerk who asked her to put on mask
Officials said the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Palai Street.
Fire investigators say blaze that destroyed Waipahu home was intentionally set
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
Witness photos show the vehicle on its side in Waipahu Wednesday.
Loved ones identify woman killed in rollover SUV crash in Waipahu

Latest News

A $600 million cash infusion would allow the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to expand the...
Huge DHHL cash infusion could fast track development of nearly 3,000 homes
It has been two weeks since the school got word of the tainted water.
With some schools still unable to use their tap water, BOE takes stand on Red Hill tanks
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 102: ‘The Tonga Sisters’ ask for help with disaster relief
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, a "missing" sign for Mountain Gate, Calif., resident...
Prosecutors: Woman faked kidnapping, defrauded California
Honolulu Police / File image
‘These are all preventable’: After spate of traffic fatalities, first responders urge road safety