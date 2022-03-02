Elderly pedestrian becomes Oahu’s 12th traffic fatality of 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 83-year-old man died after being hit while attempting to cross the street, becoming Oahu’s 12th traffic fatality of this year.

Honolulu police said the elderly man stepped out into the roadway against the do not walk signal on Sunday.

He was attempting to cross at the intersection of S. King Street and Kalakaua Ave when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Emergency crews headed to the scene and took the 83-year-old to a hospital in critical condition. On Monday, police were informed the victim died.

Police said neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs appeared to be contributing factors. It’s not known if the pedestrian was under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity hasn’t yet been obtained.

