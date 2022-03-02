Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Elderly pedestrian becomes Oahu’s 12th traffic fatality of 2022

The governor sets an end date of March 25 for the state's Safe Travels program for Trans-Pacific domestic travelers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 83-year-old man died after being hit while attempting to cross the street, becoming Oahu’s 12th traffic fatality of this year.

Honolulu police said the elderly man stepped out into the roadway against the do not walk signal on Sunday.

He was attempting to cross at the intersection of S. King Street and Kalakaua Ave when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Emergency crews headed to the scene and took the 83-year-old to a hospital in critical condition. On Monday, police were informed the victim died.

Police said neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs appeared to be contributing factors. It’s not known if the pedestrian was under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity hasn’t yet been obtained.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
The collapse of the home at 59-181 Ke Nui Rd. has left other North Shore beachfront owners on...
‘We need help’: North Shore home collapse has neighbors on edge

Latest News

Honolulu Police Officers
Amid staffing shortages, HPD eyes 12-hour shifts for patrol officers
HNN
HPD, union eye changes to patrol units in a bid to address staffing shortages
Even as COVID cases decline, experts say the virus will still be around for quite some time and...
Hawaii-made rapid COVID test gets emergency FDA approval
Mold under the sink of a Ford Island home.
Families dealing with tainted water in military housing return to find a new problem
Witness photos show the vehicle on its side in Waipahu Wednesday.
Rollover SUV crash in Waipahu leaves 63-year-old passenger dead, driver seriously injured