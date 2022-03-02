Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time

“It’s very important that we let them know that we love them and we care about them and they can talk to us about anything.”
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chad Starr has been on the road since Monday morning. Before he’s done, the Ewa Beach man will walk 131 miles ― circling Oahu’s coastline.

“Yesterday we made it almost 22 miles. Today I’m hoping for at least 25 or so,” he said, while taking a short breather.

Starr is walking for his daughter, Sienna. “She truly was an amazing person,” he said.

He speaks about her in the past tense because her short life ended when she was just 12 years old.

“July 1, 2019, we lost Sienna to suicide,” he said. “I don’t think we will ever have an answer as to why it happened.”

The pain is always there.

The walk is his way of honoring her memory. He hopes parents who learn why he’s on the road will have serious conversations with their own kids about what’s going on in their lives.

“A lot of times we say kids are very resilient and they can be. But that doesn’t mean that they always are. That’s why we should definitely talk to them just to make sure,” Starr said.

The statement in large letters on his backpack says, “You are Loved.” It’s his message to youth.

The front of his t-shirt has a names and their ages, Sienna’s and three other youngsters who took their own lives.

It’s his conversation starter.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of people just don’t expect children to do that. By putting their ages on here it’s really helped open people’s eyes, I believe,” he said.

A few people have joined Starr on the walk after reading his social media posts.

He has gotten messages from others offering to feed him or to host him for a night. He’s humbled by the outpouring of aloha.

Since Sienna’s death, he’s shared her story many times.

“Hundreds of people have talked to me. That’s why I’m doing this,” he said.

Chad and his wife have two other children. Their shared grief has brought the Starr family even closer.

“It’s very important that we let them know that we love them and we care about them and they can talk to us about anything,” he said.

Over the next few days, If you see Starr on his walk, honk your horn or shout out encouragement to let him know you appreciate what he’s doing to raise awareness of youth suicide..

If you want to talk, he’d be happy to take a break.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman
Traffic records show driver in crash that killed young child, mom has history of speeding
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
In dropping Safe Access Oahu, mayor says it’s time to start ‘living with this disease’
(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate

Latest News

Anna Velykodna said she can't recognize this street in her hometown about 15 miles outside of...
Ukrainians in Hawaii mobilize to help relatives sitting in bomb shelters or fleeing the violence
As the Russian invasion stretches into day seven, it’s heartbreaking to watch especially for...
Ukrainians in Hawaii worried about families in sitting in bomb shelters as Russian forces target crowded urban areas
North Shore waves
‘Waste of taxpayer money’: Some lawmakers oppose protecting coastal properties
The end of county-based COVID restrictions impacting businesses is expected to speed up...
With COVID rules dropping, things are looking up for Hawaii’s economic recovery