Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday. (Source: WXYZ/Wyandotte Police and Fire Rescue/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXYZ) - An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday.

A dog found itself stranded on a floating piece of ice on the Detroit River. Wyandotte first responders were able to get the dog to safety.

Officials say the dog was newly adopted when it got away from its owner and somehow ended up on the frozen river.

Thankfully, the dog is OK.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman
Traffic records show driver in crash that killed young child, mom has history of speeding
But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
In dropping Safe Access Oahu, mayor says it’s time to start ‘living with this disease’
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
A house collapsed into the ocean on Oahu's North Shore on Monday, but no injuries have been...
As beach disappears, house collapses into ocean on Oahu’s North Shore

Latest News

Tuesday's Noon Newscast: "This is Now"
Tuesday's Noon Newscast: "This is Now"
Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Court documents show abuse before California church shooting
Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating as the United Nations warns that the refugee...
Historic humanitarian crisis unfolds as Russia escalates attacks
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, says he hasn’t decided on whether to drop mask mandate