BeachBows open season, 2-3 in Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classsic in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team returned to Queens beach in Waikiki to open the 2022 season with the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic.

The BeachBows finished the weekend going 2-3 to begin their campaign and runner up in their first tournament.

UH pulled out a split on opening day, getting a win over Saint Mary’s before falling to Stanford.

The ‘Bows breezed past the Gaels 5-0, debuting new pairings for the season, including stand out pairings of Megan Widener and Jaime Santer and grad transfer Sarah Penner, pairing up with Ilihia Huddleston — UH would then fall to the trees 4-1.

On the final day of competition, Hawaii would start the day falling to UCLA to wrap up round robin play.

The day continued with the Championship bracket, where UH would have a rematch with Stanford, this time Hawaii besting the Cardinal 3-2.

Hawaii would then face the Bruins for the second time that day in the championship match, however UCLA would again get the better of the ‘Bows — final score 4-1.

UH would finish runner up in the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic.

The Rainbow Wahine now head to Arizona for the Cactus Classic, facing the likes of host Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado Mesa and Boise State.

