BaseBows outlast San Diego State, 8-5 in longest game in program history

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team outlasted San Diego State, 8-5 in 15 innings — becoming UH’s longest game in program history.

The game lasted a record six hours and 14 minutes.

After playing in the 2022 tony Gwynn Classic, UH met the Aztecs on Monday for a one-off non conference match up.

In the early goings, Hawaii led 5-0 through six innings, but SDSU would tie things up after three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth.

The bats would then go cold until the top of the 15th inning where Hawaii’s Scotty Scott’s single to score Kyson Donahue, UH would then tack on more points thanks to Matt Wong and Jacon Igawa.

Cole Cabrera finished the night with a team-high three hits on seven at-bats with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored.

Up next, Hawaii returns to Les Murakami Stadium to host a four-game series against 2020 National runner ups, 2019 National Champion Vanderbilt starting on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Hawaii Time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.