Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Yellowstone celebrates 150th anniversary

Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park.
Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th birthday Tuesday.

On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law, creating the first national park in the world.

Today, there are 63 national parks in the U.S.

Yellowstone spreads across three states, with 96% of it in Wyoming, 3% of it in Montana, and 1% of it in Idaho.

Park officials say Yellowstone has the most “active, diverse and intact collections of combined geothermal features with over 10,000 hydrothermal sites and half the world’s active geysers.”

The park is also home to 25 sites, landmarks and districts on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more than 10,000 years before Yellowstone became a national park, it was a place where Native Americans lived, hunted, fished, gathered plants, quarried obsidian, and used thermal waters for religious and medicinal purposes.

Park officials say while Yellowstone has faced a variety of challenges over the course of its life, today’s most pressing issues include employee housing, workforce development, historic preservation, effects of climate change, transboundary wildlife management, increasing visitation, and deteriorating infrastructure.

Unfortunately, the park is not planning any large-scale, in-person events for its big anniversary due to the pandemic. However, it is holding virtual programs as well as some smaller in-person events. Park officials say they will commemorate Yellowstone’s anniversary this year by being reflective, intentional, inclusive, and impactful.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting clerk who asked her to put on mask
Dexter Blue Lorenzo Jr. was identified as the 3-year-old boy found dead in Monday's tragedy.
Authorities identify toddler, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Officials said the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Palai Street.
Fire investigators say blaze that destroyed Waipahu home was intentionally set
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time
(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate

Latest News

On Tuesday, Russian bombing of Kyiv's TV tower also damaged the Holocaust memorial at the Babi...
Ukrainian Jews respond to Putin's 'Nazi' rhetoric
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women
Stacker ranked airlines by which are the most likely to lose, damage, or delay your baggage,...
Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
Rebekah Bryant, the parent of a transgender child, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's recent actions...
Mother of transgender child in Texas says she'll 'stay and fight'