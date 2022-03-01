Tributes
Mechanic killed in Kauai chopper crash remembered as loving wife, mother of 2

Erika “EJ” Teves-Valdez (right) was an employee of Croman Corporation and working on the chopper as a mechanic and crew member when it went down at the Pacific Missile Range Facility.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are remembering one of the victims killed in the fatal military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai last week.

Erika “EJ” Teves-Valdez was an employee of Croman Corporation and working on the chopper as a mechanic and crew member when it went down at the Pacific Missile Range Facility.

The Kauai resident was a wife and mother of two children, ages 7 and 5, and loved ones say she was full of life, happiness, and laughter.

Teves-Valdez was one of four civilian employees who died in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

To help Teves-Valdez’s family with expenses, click here.

