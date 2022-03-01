Tributes
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage

Roughly 13,000 customers in East Oahu are without power, prompting school officials to close five campuses.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored to thousands of customers in East Oahu following repairs to poles in mountainous terrain.

HECO had said it expected to have power back on “before dark.”

But by 1 p.m., power had been restored for all 13,000 customers impacted.

The outage started early Tuesday and prompted school officials to close five campuses Tuesday:

  • Hahaione Elementary
  • Kamiloiki Elementary
  • Koko Head Elementary
  • Niu Valley Middle
  • Kaiser High

DOE officials said the schools would not be able to provide student meal services.

HECO said the East Oahu outage stemmed from broken hardware on a pole along the Koolau range. The problems were spotted Monday, and customers were transferred to another transmission line.

But then there was a problem with that line.

Crews said a helicopter would be needed to make the repairs.

Meanwhile, more than 860 customers are also still without power in Downtown Honolulu after a fire in a manhole Monday night prompted an outage at the intersection of South King and Richards streets.

Some lanes are closed at that intersection. Traffic lights are also out in the area.

Crews are working to restore power, but work is not expected to be completed until around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

