Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, says he hasn’t decided on whether to drop mask mandate

The governor said the state Department of Health would consider the latest CDC guidance and make a decision on the indoor mask mandate by March 25.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:57 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that the state’s Safe Travels program for domestic trans-Pacific travelers will end March 25, but he said he wasn’t ready to set an end date for Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate ― standing alone among the nation’s 50 governors.

Instead, Ige said he’ll make a decision in the coming month on continuing to require masks indoors, allowing for the possibility that the mandate could remain in place into April.

And while he was dropping other restrictions, he urged residents to continue to take precautions.

“The pandemic is not over,” Ige said, at a news conference with Hawaii’s four mayors. “Tragically, we continue to see those we know and love suffer from COVID-19. Each one is a tragic loss.”

Under the state’s plan, the first day travelers could come into the state without any Safe Travels restrictions is March 26. In addition, Ige said other restrictions will also go away that day, including:

  • Vaccination or COVID testing requirements for state and county employees;
  • A vaccine-or-test mandate for a long list of state properties, including libraries.

Under Safe Travels, trans-Pacific domestic passengers must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to bypass quarantine. Travelers must also fill out a health form and go through screening.

The end of Safe Travels is expected to hasten the recovery of Hawaii’s tourism industry.

On masking, the governor said he wanted to leave the door open to extending the indoor mandate in the event of a virulent new variant or outbreak. Hawaii is the only state in the nation with a mask mandate still in place, and new CDC guidance says most Americans no longer need one.

The state will drop its Safe Travels program for domestic travelers March 25, the governor announced Tuesday, while also urging people to take precautions.

“All I’m saying is we do know the mask mandate works,” Ige said.

Meanwhile, Hawaii’s counties have dropped all restrictions or have announced plans to do so.

On Monday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Safe Access Oahu would be allowed to sunset Saturday night. The program requires patrons at restaurants, gyms, bars and other venues to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test result from within the last 48 hours.

“We are totally open come Saturday night with no restrictions and hopefully a return to normalcy,” Blangiardi said, at the news conference.

He added, “We may be ending restrictions but we’re not ending COVID.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman
Traffic records show driver in crash that killed young child, mom has history of speeding
But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
In dropping Safe Access Oahu, mayor says it’s time to start ‘living with this disease’
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
A house collapsed into the ocean on Oahu's North Shore on Monday, but no injuries have been...
As beach disappears, house collapses into ocean on Oahu’s North Shore

Latest News

Hawaii’s Safe Travels program will end March 25; no immediate decision on mask mandate
Hawaii’s Safe Travels program will end March 25; no immediate decision on mask mandate
With Safe Travels program to end on March 25, governor says mask mandate will remain in place
With Safe Travels program to end on March 25, governor says mask mandate will remain in place
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 118 new coronavirus infections
But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
In dropping Safe Access Oahu, mayor says it’s time to start ‘living with this disease’