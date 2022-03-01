Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami announces plans to run for re-election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami on Tuesday announced that he plans to run for re-election.

He made the announcement in a press release sent by his campaign.

“Our community has overcome many challenges these past few years - from floods and landslides to a global pandemic,” Kawakami said, in a statement. “I’m proud of our team and our community; we have a lot of projects and initiatives on the horizon and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Kawakami said he’s ready to jumpstart the economy after the pandemic, focusing on aging infrastructure, affordable housing and and other capital improvement projects.

“Most importantly, we aim to improve the quality of life for our residents and continue to build the island home we wish to see for the next generation of local families,” Kawakami said.

Kawakami became mayor of Kauai in 2018.

