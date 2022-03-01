Illinois man dies while hiking on Kauai; second visitor injured in separate rescue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders pulled off two hiking-related rescues on Kauai Sunday, with one unfortunately ending with a fatality.

Authorities say the first rescue happened on the Nounou East Trail in Wailua. Crews were called out around 11:30 a.m. after a 59-year-old man went unresponsive on the trail, also known as Sleeping Giant.

According to a preliminary report, when crews reached the man at the 0.5-mile marker, he had no pulse, wasn’t breathing and a bystander was administering CPR.

Rescuers took over and brought the man to a nearby park via helicopter. He was then taken to Wilcox Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 59-year-old Masami Ozawa of Illinois. His exact cause of death was not specified. His loved ones are being aided by grief counselors.

The second rescue began around 12:30 p.m. involving a 56-year-old woman who was visiting. Officials say she injured her ankle on the Kalalau Trail in Hanakoa Valley.

She was pulled from the trail before 1 p.m. and taken to a local hospital.

