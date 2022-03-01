Tributes
Hoike tickets at Merrie Monarch Festival to go on sale March 15

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM HST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:46 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tickets for the non-competitive Hoike at the Merrie Monarch Festival will go on sale March 15.

They’ll be available for sale only at the Merrie Monarch office in Hilo at 865 Piilani Street.

Hoike will be held on April 20. A total of 2,000 tickets for $5 each will be sold.

Merrie Monarch Festival will welcome a live audience back this year in Hilo

Normally, the event is free.

But organizers decided to sell tickets this year because of COVID protocols. There are no ticket sales for the competitive portion of the Merrie Monarch Festival.

Office hours on March 15 are 8:30 am-4:30 pm. Normal weekday office hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Here is further information related to the Hoike ticket sales:

  • One person can purchase a maximum of 10 tickets.
  • Cash only, no credit cards or checks.
  • No reservations, tickets are sold first-come-first served.
  • All sales final.
  • Proof of vaccination and ID are required to enter the stadium. The festival is not accepting negative test results.
  • Masks are required at all times in the stadium, except when eating and drinking.
  • People are seated in groups of two.
  • There is a 3-foot buffer between the groups of seated individuals.

